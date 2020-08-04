Wells Fargo & Co Reiterates Hold Rating for Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Wells Fargo & Co restated their hold rating on shares of Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) in a research note published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NXGN. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Nextgen Healthcare from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Nextgen Healthcare in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Nextgen Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Nextgen Healthcare from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Nextgen Healthcare from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.79.

NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $14.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.41. The stock has a market cap of $954.62 million, a P/E ratio of 159.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.13. Nextgen Healthcare has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $130.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.11 million. Nextgen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 1.01%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nextgen Healthcare will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXGN. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Nextgen Healthcare by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 28,427 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 306,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,927,000 after buying an additional 39,172 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 8,636 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nextgen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

