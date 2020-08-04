Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 45.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78,869 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 334,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,021,000 after buying an additional 32,527 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2,869.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 22,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 21,260 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 760,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,833,000 after purchasing an additional 27,467 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 235,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,770,000 after purchasing an additional 50,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truehand Inc lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Truehand Inc now owns 22,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $24.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $99.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $54.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.42.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 46.58%.

WFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Wells Fargo & Co to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.31.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

