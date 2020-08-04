WEIR GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WEIR GRP PLC/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Investec raised WEIR GRP PLC/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Societe Generale upgraded WEIR GRP PLC/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.75.

OTCMKTS WEGRY opened at $8.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.97 and its 200 day moving average is $6.85. WEIR GRP PLC/S has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.67.

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

