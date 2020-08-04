Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Tc Pipelines (TRP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Tc Pipelines (TSE: TRP):

7/31/2020 – Tc Pipelines was given a new C$75.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/31/2020 – Tc Pipelines was given a new C$71.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2020 – Tc Pipelines had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$72.00 to C$73.00.

7/22/2020 – Tc Pipelines had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from C$68.00 to C$65.00.

7/10/2020 – Tc Pipelines had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at US Capital Advisors.

7/9/2020 – Tc Pipelines had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$75.00 price target on the stock.

7/7/2020 – Tc Pipelines was given a new C$71.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/17/2020 – Tc Pipelines had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from C$75.00 to C$69.00.

6/16/2020 – Tc Pipelines had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a C$75.00 price target on the stock.

6/16/2020 – Tc Pipelines was given a new C$75.00 price target on by analysts at Evercore Inc. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of TRP opened at C$61.05 on Tuesday. Tc Pipelines Lp has a twelve month low of C$47.05 and a twelve month high of C$76.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.58. The stock has a market cap of $57.39 billion and a PE ratio of 13.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$58.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$64.07.

Get Tc Pipelines Lp alerts:

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$3.42 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Tc Pipelines Lp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tc Pipelines Lp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.