Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Tc Pipelines (TRP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Tc Pipelines (TSE: TRP):
- 7/31/2020 – Tc Pipelines was given a new C$75.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/31/2020 – Tc Pipelines was given a new C$71.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/31/2020 – Tc Pipelines had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$72.00 to C$73.00.
- 7/22/2020 – Tc Pipelines had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from C$68.00 to C$65.00.
- 7/10/2020 – Tc Pipelines had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at US Capital Advisors.
- 7/9/2020 – Tc Pipelines had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$75.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/7/2020 – Tc Pipelines was given a new C$71.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/17/2020 – Tc Pipelines had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from C$75.00 to C$69.00.
- 6/16/2020 – Tc Pipelines had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a C$75.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/16/2020 – Tc Pipelines was given a new C$75.00 price target on by analysts at Evercore Inc. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of TRP opened at C$61.05 on Tuesday. Tc Pipelines Lp has a twelve month low of C$47.05 and a twelve month high of C$76.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.58. The stock has a market cap of $57.39 billion and a PE ratio of 13.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$58.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$64.07.
Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$3.42 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
