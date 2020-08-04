Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Element Fleet Management (EFN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Element Fleet Management (TSE: EFN):

7/29/2020 – Element Fleet Management had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$11.50 to C$12.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2020 – Element Fleet Management had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2020 – Element Fleet Management had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$12.00 to C$14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2020 – Element Fleet Management was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$12.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$11.00.

Element Fleet Management stock opened at C$11.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 312.30, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 12.78. Element Fleet Management Corp has a 52-week low of C$6.96 and a 52-week high of C$13.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.07.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$247.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$248.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Element Fleet Management Corp will post 0.9700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

