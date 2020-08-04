Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Element Fleet Management (EFN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Element Fleet Management (TSE: EFN):
- 7/29/2020 – Element Fleet Management had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$11.50 to C$12.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/29/2020 – Element Fleet Management had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/29/2020 – Element Fleet Management had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$12.00 to C$14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/29/2020 – Element Fleet Management was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$12.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$11.00.
Element Fleet Management stock opened at C$11.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 312.30, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 12.78. Element Fleet Management Corp has a 52-week low of C$6.96 and a 52-week high of C$13.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.07.
Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$247.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$248.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Element Fleet Management Corp will post 0.9700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.
