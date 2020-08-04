Wedbush Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.19. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.91 EPS.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 46.66%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ADP. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.46.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $134.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $182.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.75.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 118.9% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 28,100.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

