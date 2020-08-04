WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WD-40 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $212.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

Shares of WDFC stock opened at $194.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $193.89 and a 200-day moving average of $185.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $151.16 and a 12-month high of $211.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.83 and a beta of -0.06.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that WD-40 will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 16th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in WD-40 by 75.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in WD-40 in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in WD-40 in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in WD-40 in the first quarter valued at $77,000. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

