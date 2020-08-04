Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) issued its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $338.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:WTS opened at $85.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.78. Watts Water Technologies has a twelve month low of $69.02 and a twelve month high of $114.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.60%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 9,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.89, for a total transaction of $871,210.89. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $135,647.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,923.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

WTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

