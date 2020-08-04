Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) issued its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $338.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

WTS opened at $85.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.90. Watts Water Technologies has a twelve month low of $69.02 and a twelve month high of $114.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $135,647.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,923.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 9,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.89, for a total transaction of $871,210.89. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WTS. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

