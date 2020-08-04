Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $338.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Watts Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

WTS stock opened at $85.99 on Tuesday. Watts Water Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $69.02 and a fifty-two week high of $114.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.83 and a 200-day moving average of $86.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,688 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $135,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,923.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 9,801 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.89, for a total value of $871,210.89. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WTS. Oppenheimer began coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

