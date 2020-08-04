Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on August 21st

Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th.

Washington Federal has raised its dividend payment by an average of 46.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Washington Federal has a payout ratio of 40.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Washington Federal to earn $1.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $23.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.81. Washington Federal has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $130.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.40 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 8.46%. Equities research analysts predict that Washington Federal will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Washington Federal news, Director Randall H. Talbot purchased 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.16 per share, for a total transaction of $122,748.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,447.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent J. Beardall purchased 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.42 per share, with a total value of $97,591.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 264,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,196,440.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 10,545 shares of company stock valued at $245,327. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. BidaskClub cut Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Washington Federal from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

