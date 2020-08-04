Warrior Met Coal (HCC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $16.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.93 million, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.47. Warrior Met Coal has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $23.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.62%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HCC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Warrior Met Coal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

