Warburg Research Reiterates “€119.00” Price Target for MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX)

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) has been assigned a €119.00 ($133.71) price objective by analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 14.30% from the stock’s current price.

MTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €144.00 ($161.80) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €143.00 ($160.67) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €107.00 ($120.22) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €130.00 ($146.07) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €139.00 ($156.18) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €142.15 ($159.72).

Shares of ETR:MTX opened at €138.85 ($156.01) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €153.92 and its 200-day moving average price is €176.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion and a PE ratio of 17.14. MTU Aero Engines has a 1 year low of €97.76 ($109.84) and a 1 year high of €289.30 ($325.06).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

