Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

WKCMF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Wacker Chemie from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Baader Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Warburg Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Wacker Chemie stock opened at $90.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.95 and a 200-day moving average of $66.29. Wacker Chemie has a 1-year low of $34.00 and a 1-year high of $97.20.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

