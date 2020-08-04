Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, a decrease of 11.5% from the June 30th total of 3,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 322,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days. Currently, 11.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

VYGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.45.

VYGR opened at $11.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.60. The firm has a market cap of $417.64 million, a PE ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.83. Voyager Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $23.50.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $18.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 34.70% and a negative return on equity of 40.11%. Research analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Omar Khwaja sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $45,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 357.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $140,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 11.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 4.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 203,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,733 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 7.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 29,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

