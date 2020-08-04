VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on VWAGY. Main First Bank assumed coverage on VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th.

VWAGY stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.04. VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $20.35.

VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR Company Profile

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.