Vistra Energy (VST) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Vistra Energy to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter. Vistra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 6.45%. On average, analysts expect Vistra Energy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VST opened at $18.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.40. Vistra Energy has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $27.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Vistra Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Vistra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vistra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vistra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Vistra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

In other Vistra Energy news, Director Arcilia Acosta bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.58 per share, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,199.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

