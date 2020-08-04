Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Virgin Galactic stock opened at $24.02 on Tuesday. Virgin Galactic has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $42.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.55.
In other news, major shareholder 10 Ltd Vieco sold 20,650,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $309,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig S. Kreeger bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $194,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,468.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 12,357 shares of company stock worth $239,261 and sold 34,280,000 shares worth $516,012,500.
Virgin Galactic Company Profile
Virgin Galactic, LLC provides spaceline services. The company offers suborbital research flights to scientific research community. It also operates a spaceport for astronaut training and flights operations.Virgin Galactic, LLC was founded in 2004 and is based in Mojave, California with additional offices in Las Cruces, New York, London, Pasadena, and Washington, DC Virgin Galactic, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Virgin Group Ltd.
