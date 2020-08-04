Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Virgin Galactic stock opened at $24.02 on Tuesday. Virgin Galactic has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $42.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.55.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

In other news, major shareholder 10 Ltd Vieco sold 20,650,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $309,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig S. Kreeger bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $194,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,468.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 12,357 shares of company stock worth $239,261 and sold 34,280,000 shares worth $516,012,500.

SPCE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic, LLC provides spaceline services. The company offers suborbital research flights to scientific research community. It also operates a spaceport for astronaut training and flights operations.Virgin Galactic, LLC was founded in 2004 and is based in Mojave, California with additional offices in Las Cruces, New York, London, Pasadena, and Washington, DC Virgin Galactic, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Virgin Group Ltd.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.