Viking Therapeutics Inc Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($1.20) Per Share (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Viking Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 29th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.20) per share for the year. William Blair also issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.31) EPS.

VKTX has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.78.

Shares of NASDAQ VKTX opened at $7.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $531.13 million, a PE ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 2.03. Viking Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $8.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.11 and a 200 day moving average of $6.40.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01.

In other Viking Therapeutics news, Director Matthew W. Foehr sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $95,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VKTX. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $49,000. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

