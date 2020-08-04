Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) Short Interest Update

Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,810,000 shares, a decrease of 11.5% from the June 30th total of 12,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, SVP Ralph Rondinone sold 2,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $34,542.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,995.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $27,214.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,499.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 21.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,532 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 73.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,874 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 19,454 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 23.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 278,736 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 53,012 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $1,528,000. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

VIAV opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.73. Viavi Solutions has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $16.35. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.71 and a beta of 0.90.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $256.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.01 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIAV has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viavi Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

