Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $315.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $277.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $295.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $279.52 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $165.23 and a 52-week high of $306.08. The stock has a market cap of $72.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $287.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.17.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 10,665 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.61, for a total transaction of $3,014,035.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,768 shares in the company, valued at $12,934,494.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 2,786 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $835,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,022,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,374 shares of company stock worth $53,495,756 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,326,048 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,312,483,000 after buying an additional 1,209,227 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,579,718 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,993,340,000 after buying an additional 1,981,607 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,449,243 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,724,347,000 after buying an additional 54,718 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,611,768 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,811,221,000 after purchasing an additional 175,609 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,542,598 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,556,807,000 after purchasing an additional 277,804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

