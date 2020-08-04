Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Purchased by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 70,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 217,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

In related news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total transaction of $769,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 16,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.34, for a total transaction of $2,752,442.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,965,569.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $186.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.91. The company has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.73. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.61 and a 1 year high of $189.99.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $689.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 34.93%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.