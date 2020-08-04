Vericel (VCEL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $26.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.23 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 9.39% and a positive return on equity of 5.87%. Vericel’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts expect Vericel to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL opened at $17.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.45. The firm has a market cap of $775.44 million, a P/E ratio of -61.39 and a beta of 2.99. Vericel has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $19.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In other news, COO Michael Halpin sold 14,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $221,412.51. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vericel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

