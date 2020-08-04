Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Releases Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) issued an update on its third quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.10-0.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $100-120 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $110.95 million.Veeco Instruments also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.10-0.26 EPS.

NASDAQ VECO opened at $14.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.53. Veeco Instruments has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $19.21.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a positive return on equity of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $98.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VECO. BidaskClub lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Veeco Instruments currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.40.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

