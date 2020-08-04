Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 329,200 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the June 30th total of 302,100 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 591,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VBLT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VBLT. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 16,003 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 13,114 shares during the period. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBLT opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. Vascular Biogenics has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. The firm has a market cap of $52.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.81.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.19 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 2,909.45% and a negative return on equity of 53.61%. As a group, research analysts predict that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

