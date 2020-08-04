Varta (ETR:VAR1) Given a €120.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Varta (ETR:VAR1) has been assigned a €120.00 ($134.83) price objective by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($61.80) price target on Varta and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($84.27) price target on Varta and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Varta in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €95.00 ($106.74) target price on Varta and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €86.25 ($96.91).

Get Varta alerts:

Shares of ETR:VAR1 opened at €106.30 ($119.44) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €95.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is €81.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Varta has a 12 month low of €50.50 ($56.74) and a 12 month high of €128.00 ($143.82).

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries and Power & Energy. The Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for high blood pressure, blood sugar, and body monitors; and rechargeable battery solutions for server applications, including car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters for industrial and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Varta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.