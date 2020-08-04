Varonis Systems’ (VRNS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $125.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $95.00. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VRNS. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Varonis Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.83.

Shares of VRNS traded up $10.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.10. The stock had a trading volume of 27,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,440. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.08. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $111.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -40.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $66.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.89 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 34.74% and a negative return on equity of 93.70%. Varonis Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Varonis Systems news, VP Gilad Raz sold 14,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $1,427,247.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,614,496.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Bass sold 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $4,706,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,275 shares in the company, valued at $17,069,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,748 shares of company stock worth $10,029,973 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 54,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 23,802 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,444,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,001,000 after acquiring an additional 22,192 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

