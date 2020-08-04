Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Varonis Systems from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Varonis Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Varonis Systems from $96.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varonis Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.67.

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $106.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.95 and its 200-day moving average is $81.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -36.97 and a beta of 1.15. Varonis Systems has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $111.47.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.20. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 93.70% and a negative net margin of 34.74%. The business had revenue of $66.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Gili Iohan sold 10,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Guy Melamed sold 13,553 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total value of $1,282,249.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,773,028.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,748 shares of company stock valued at $10,029,973 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 2,420.8% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 327,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,883,000 after purchasing an additional 314,975 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $15,818,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $18,393,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $10,098,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 250,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,169,000 after purchasing an additional 107,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

