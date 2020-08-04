Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $96.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Varonis Systems has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.29.

Varonis Systems stock opened at $106.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Varonis Systems has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $111.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.95 and its 200 day moving average is $81.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -36.97 and a beta of 1.15.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.20. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 34.74% and a negative return on equity of 93.70%. The company had revenue of $66.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Varonis Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Varonis Systems news, CFO Guy Melamed sold 13,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total transaction of $1,282,249.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,286 shares in the company, valued at $16,773,028.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gili Iohan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,748 shares of company stock valued at $10,029,973. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Varonis Systems during the first quarter worth about $131,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after buying an additional 12,418 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,039,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,172,000 after buying an additional 11,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

