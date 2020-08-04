Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Wedbush

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Wedbush from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird cut Varonis Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.83.

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $106.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Varonis Systems has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $111.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.97 and a beta of 1.15.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.20. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 93.70% and a negative net margin of 34.74%. The company had revenue of $66.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Varonis Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gili Iohan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,273 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Bass sold 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $4,706,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,069,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,748 shares of company stock valued at $10,029,973. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 2,420.8% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 327,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,883,000 after acquiring an additional 314,975 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $15,818,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $18,393,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $10,098,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 250,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,169,000 after purchasing an additional 107,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

