Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Shares Bought by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,599 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 11.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 4.1% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 19,958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at about $1,460,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 84.4% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VAR opened at $174.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.10 and a 200-day moving average of $123.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.12. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.62 and a twelve month high of $175.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $794.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

VAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $177.50 in a research note on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 target price (down from $147.00) on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.30.

In related news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 2,716 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $366,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,027,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

