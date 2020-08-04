Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 61.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $6,895,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,550,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,051,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,429,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

VBK stock opened at $214.54 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $123.28 and a 12-month high of $215.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $202.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.