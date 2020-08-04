Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Short Interest Down 11.7% in July

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 11.7% from the June 30th total of 9,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 67,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of USIO stock opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. Usio has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 million. Usio had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 59.08%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Usio will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on USIO shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Usio in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Usio in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Usio in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Usio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered Usio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.81.

About Usio

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is represented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment, which is converted into an e-check.

