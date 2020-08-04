US Ecology (ECOL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 34.33%. The business had revenue of $240.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect US Ecology to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ECOL opened at $35.54 on Tuesday. US Ecology has a 52-week low of $24.94 and a 52-week high of $67.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ECOL. TheStreet downgraded US Ecology from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on US Ecology from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. US Ecology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

In related news, Director Katina Dorton acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.67 per share, for a total transaction of $37,037.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,036.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

