US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) Short Interest Update

US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the June 30th total of 1,630,000 shares. Currently, 9.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 564,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of USCR opened at $25.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.54. US Concrete has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $56.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.80 million, a P/E ratio of 39.40 and a beta of 1.40.

Get US Concrete alerts:

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.85 million. US Concrete had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that US Concrete will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in US Concrete by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,459,840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,622,000 after buying an additional 10,475 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of US Concrete by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 572,999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after buying an additional 192,839 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in US Concrete by 11.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 524,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,508,000 after acquiring an additional 52,280 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in US Concrete by 4.2% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 312,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,668,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in US Concrete by 52.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 293,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 100,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

USCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Concrete from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Sidoti cut US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Stephens reduced their target price on US Concrete from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. DA Davidson cut US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on US Concrete from $45.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

About US Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for US Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.