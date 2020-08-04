Urovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:UROV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Urovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:UROV) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 857,600 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the June 30th total of 918,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.8 days. Approximately 12.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several analysts have issued reports on UROV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Urovant Sciences from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Urovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ UROV opened at $8.44 on Tuesday. Urovant Sciences has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $15.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.38.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.43). Sell-side analysts forecast that Urovant Sciences will post -6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UROV. FMR LLC grew its stake in Urovant Sciences by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,710,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,194,000 after buying an additional 378,135 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Urovant Sciences by 171.9% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 483,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 305,437 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Urovant Sciences by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 15,219 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Urovant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,114,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Urovant Sciences by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. 23.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Urovant Sciences

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain.

