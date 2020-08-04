Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) Short Interest Update

Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 254,600 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the June 30th total of 269,700 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 11.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 487,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,719,000 after acquiring an additional 48,837 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 11.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 449,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,242,000 after acquiring an additional 45,913 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 19.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 258,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,915,000 after acquiring an additional 42,368 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after acquiring an additional 6,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Universal Electronics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UEIC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub raised Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Universal Electronics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

Shares of Universal Electronics stock opened at $47.79 on Tuesday. Universal Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The firm has a market cap of $640.97 million, a PE ratio of 63.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $151.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.19 million. Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 1.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Electronics will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.