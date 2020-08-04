United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub downgraded United Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $141.67.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $116.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.82. United Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $75.58 and a twelve month high of $127.79.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41. The business had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.97 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 30.04%. United Therapeutics’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total value of $537,326.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $537,326. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total value of $1,159,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,327.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 239,110 shares of company stock worth $28,491,296. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 696.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 139.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 113.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

