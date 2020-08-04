United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) PT Raised to $165.00 at Raymond James

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of United Parcel Service from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $124.82.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $142.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $122.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $145.50.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Carol B. Tome acquired 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.33 per share, with a total value of $1,003,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,865.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 29,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 212,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,843,000 after purchasing an additional 42,447 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in United Parcel Service by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 10,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management increased its position in United Parcel Service by 190.2% during the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 6,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

