United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Short Interest Down 8.7% in July

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 258,200 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the June 30th total of 282,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other United Fire Group news, Director Mary K. Quass sold 2,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $66,811.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,820.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFCS. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 844.7% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Fire Group by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ UFCS opened at $24.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.79 and its 200 day moving average is $32.60. United Fire Group has a 12 month low of $22.08 and a 12 month high of $53.26.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.07). United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $271.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Fire Group will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UFCS. Sidoti cut their price target on United Fire Group from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub upgraded United Fire Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded United Fire Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on United Fire Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

