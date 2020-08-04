United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on United Community Banks from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub lowered United Community Banks from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Community Banks from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.70.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $18.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. United Community Banks has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $31.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.30.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $149.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that United Community Banks will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.25%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Richlovsky purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $77,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,960. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 7.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 5,628 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 564.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 51,489 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the second quarter worth approximately $835,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the second quarter worth approximately $4,710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.