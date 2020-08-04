Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) in a report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $76.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Uniqure from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Uniqure from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reissued a hold rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Uniqure from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uniqure from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.92.

Shares of QURE stock opened at $42.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.71, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Uniqure has a 1 year low of $36.20 and a 1 year high of $76.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.18.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.31). Uniqure had a negative net margin of 2,553.30% and a negative return on equity of 43.95%. The business had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uniqure will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 7,501 shares of Uniqure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $495,366.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,296,205.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Gut sold 26,875 shares of Uniqure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,250.00. Insiders have sold a total of 40,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,614,652 in the last ninety days. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Uniqure in the 1st quarter worth about $1,088,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Uniqure by 246.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 110,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 78,667 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Uniqure by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 28,786 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Uniqure by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Uniqure by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

