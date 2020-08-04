Unilever NV (UN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 on September 9th

Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.4694 per share on Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Unilever has increased its dividend payment by an average of 29.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Unilever has a payout ratio of 64.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Unilever to earn $2.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.8%.

Get Unilever alerts:

NYSE UN opened at $59.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $101.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.06. Unilever has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $63.62.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UN shares. DZ Bank downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.