Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,294 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever by 5.2% in the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,328,000 after buying an additional 25,517 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 45.0% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 29,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 9,278 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 29.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 7,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of UL stock opened at $61.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.79. Unilever N.V. has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $64.84. The company has a market capitalization of $70.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.4694 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UL shares. UBS Group cut shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Unilever from $11.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.