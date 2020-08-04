Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Short Interest Update

Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,460,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the June 30th total of 4,110,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Umpqua in a report on Sunday, June 14th. BidaskClub cut Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Umpqua in a report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its position in Umpqua by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 15,432,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,215,000 after acquiring an additional 371,851 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,713,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,222,000 after buying an additional 1,472,878 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,869,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,430,000 after purchasing an additional 658,367 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Umpqua by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,747,000 after acquiring an additional 171,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Umpqua in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,752,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $10.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.22. Umpqua has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $18.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $327.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.55 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 13.68%. As a group, analysts expect that Umpqua will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

