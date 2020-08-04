Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Short Interest Down 8.3% in July

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the June 30th total of 3,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ULTA. Cfra boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Sunday, June 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.41.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

In related news, Director Sally E. Blount purchased 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $193.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,127. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total value of $128,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. CWM LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 58.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 60.4% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 287.3% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $191.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.40. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $124.05 and a 12 month high of $355.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.90.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($2.00). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.