U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $112.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.89 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

USPH stock opened at $82.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.53. U.S. Physical Therapy has a one year low of $45.13 and a one year high of $148.48.

Several research firms have recently commented on USPH. Sidoti lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.33.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total value of $104,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,650.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $63,470.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,358.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,042 shares of company stock worth $327,632. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

