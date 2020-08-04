Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $3,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 264.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,156,000. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $711,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 246.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.92.

TYL stock opened at $363.97 on Tuesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $238.57 and a twelve month high of $382.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.92, a PEG ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.08.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.18. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $271.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 19,200 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.58, for a total value of $7,287,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,306,433.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 1,099 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.30, for a total transaction of $409,157.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,918,398.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,311 shares of company stock valued at $28,564,519 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

