TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TTMI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTM Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of TTM Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TTM Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.75.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

Shares of TTMI stock opened at $12.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.63 and its 200 day moving average is $11.91. TTM Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $16.25.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $570.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.88 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 3.60%. TTM Technologies’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TTM Technologies will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jon Pereira sold 2,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total value of $26,955.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,625.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Philip Titterton sold 7,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total transaction of $78,034.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,496.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,401 shares of company stock worth $136,163 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.