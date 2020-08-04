TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tsakos Energy Navigation is a leading provider of international seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. It was incorporated in 1993 as an exempted company under the laws of Bermuda under the name Maritime Investment Fund Limited. In 1996, Maritime Investment Fund Limited was renamed MIF Limited. Their common shares were listed in 1993 on the Oslo Stock Exchange and the Bermuda Stock Exchange although they delisted from the OSE in March 2005 due to limited trading. The Company’s shares are no longer actively traded on the Bermuda exchange. In July 2001, the Company’s name was changed to Tsakos Energy Navigation to enhance their brand recognition in the tanker industry, particularly among charterers. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. TheStreet raised shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 27th.

Shares of NYSE:TNP opened at $8.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a 1-year low of $8.48 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The company has a market capitalization of $163.95 million, a P/E ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.22.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The shipping company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.45). TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $146.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in the first quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,620 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in the first quarter worth $42,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in the first quarter worth $63,000. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

